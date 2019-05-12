Bisnowaty puts a spin to constituency switch: ‘I am good Samaritan’

Ex-Lilongwe City Centre legislator, David Bisnowaty, has come out to comment on his switch from Lilongwe City Constituency to Lilongwe City North saying he “never run away” but, rather, has come to the latter as a “good Samaritan.”

Talk has been rife about Bisnowaty’s switch with critics saying he “run away” because he had failed to deliver.

Bisnowaty, a Malawian of Jewish descent, was the first of his race to sit in the Malawi Parliament as legislator. He won the seat as an independent but later joined the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Speaking on Saturday during a campaign rally he held at Chitukula Primary School in Lilongwe City North, Bisnowaty, who remains a DPP member but contesting as an independent , said that he was shocked with high levels of poverty which people were experiencing.

According to the business tycoon, it was heartrending people were still drinking water from unprotected sources.

He said time has come for people in the area to experience a new lease of life with him.

Bisnowaty promised to construct new school blocks, bring in running water, and bring in youths programmes.

“It is sad that this area has three chiefs but there is only one health centre, this needs to change,” he said.

On reports that he had run away from Lilongwe City Centre, Bisnowaty said they were baseless and unfounded.

“Had it been that I wanted to run away, I would have gone to Chitipa not here in Lilongwe City North,” he said.

Bisnowaty said he has done alot of development in Lilongwe City Centre citing the drilling of boreholes, roads constructions, installation of solar power and said he wanted to go elsewhere and help.

DPP is fielding Tay Grin, a son to Minister of Gender Jean Kalirani, in Lilongwe City Centre constituency.

Bisnowaty is, among others, facing MCP’s Chrissy Tembo, UTM’s Newton Kambala and an independent candidate, Kachikungu.

