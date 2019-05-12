Debutants Mlatho taste Super League win

Elite Malawi TNM Super League debutants Mlatho Mponela and Ntopwa FC were the biggest movers and shakers on the opening day of week 5 of the highly competitive season after producing shocking results.

Mlatho Mponela beat in form Mighty Tigers 2-0 in what can be described as a ‘David versus Goliat’ battle based on the impressive start of the season by the Tigers.

The ‘Kau Kau Boys’ as they are fondly called did well in their opening crucial matches including forcing the defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets into a 1-1 draw.

With the win, Mlatho who scored their winning goals through Patrick Macheso and Precious Chipungu have climbed five places up from anchoring the table to position 12 while Ntopwa has also moved from position fifteen to position eleven.

This was Mlatho’s first win of the season after three unsuccessful attempts that saw them only managing a single point from a single draw.

At the Karonga Stadium, home side Savenda Chitipa United suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat against debutants Ntopwa F.C.

Dave Banda, Tione Jailosi and Nigerian forward Friday Osagie scored a goal each for Ntopwa while Shenton Banda scored the consolation goal through a spot.

Finally at the Nankhaka Stadium, Blue Eagles extended their lead to 14 points five above second placed Civil Sporting whore were exempted this weekend.

Martial Maluwa scored a brace for the Area 30 Corps defeating military side Kamuzu Barracks.

Action will continue on Sunday with two fixtures involving Karonga United and Moyale Barracks at Karonga Stadium while TN Stars will make a date against wounded Tigers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :