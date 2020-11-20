Catholic Church suspends socialite priest
The Catholic Diocese of Mzuzu has suspended its socialite priest who was pictured enjoying in Lake Malawi with a lady member of his congregation.
Mzuzu diocese bishop John Ryan says in a letter to all communities and institutions in the diocese that the diocese has suspended Father Charles Ndhlovu.
“It is with deep sadness and regret that I write to inform you that Fr. Charles Ndhlovu is now suspended from all priestly ministry and all functions related to it,” says Ryan.
He says the suspension includes the clause that he is not to reside in any diocesan house or facility.
“It is an indefinite suspension until such time I write again with further information,” says Ryan.
Ndhlovu recently headlined social media platforms with pictures of him and a woman some people say was one of his congregation, seemingly enjoying in Lake Malawi.
It is no secret that the church is going through tough and difficult times at the moment . The church has been infiltrated in so many ways. A good example is that of sex scandals and church mafia;so many priests are compromised so to speak.
Bravo to Bishop Ryan for not covering up the complicit priest who has broken celibate vow.
Foseki this is an old photo. What the so called Bishop doing all this time to act now
Better Catholic church of Mzuzu not Blantyre synod of CCAP on similar issues, remember!
Blantyre Synod of CCAP…..We remember.
