Catholic Church suspends socialite priest

November 20, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 15 Comments

The Catholic Diocese of Mzuzu has suspended its socialite priest who was pictured enjoying in Lake Malawi with a lady member of his congregation.

Father Ndlovu having beach fun in Lake Malawi

Mzuzu diocese bishop John Ryan says in a letter to all communities and institutions in the diocese that the diocese has suspended Father Charles Ndhlovu.

“It is with deep sadness and regret that I write to inform you that Fr. Charles Ndhlovu is now suspended from all priestly ministry and all functions related to it,” says Ryan.

He says the suspension includes the clause that he is not to reside in any diocesan house or facility.

“It is an indefinite suspension until such time I write again with further information,” says Ryan.

Ndhlovu recently headlined social media platforms with pictures of him and a woman some people say was one of his congregation, seemingly enjoying in Lake Malawi.

Hmariwa
Hmariwa
2 hours ago

But this is very common now especially our CCAP preferably Blantyre synod, the GS is really enjoying these women. Pano angakhale azibambo anazolowera akazi awo kudyetsa katundu.

Chavula
Chavula
2 hours ago

1 Timote 3 : 1 – 6 kweni chomene weleranipo pa vesi 1 na 2.

Fr. Mufalisi Mlemi
Fr. Mufalisi Mlemi
3 hours ago

Chavuta apa ndi makomedwe a bumbu ayayayayaaa. Munthu wa Yehova akanapilira bwanji.

Sign post
Sign post
4 hours ago

It is no secret that the church is going through tough and difficult times at the moment . The church has been infiltrated in so many ways. A good example is that of sex scandals and church mafia;so many priests are compromised so to speak.
Bravo to Bishop Ryan for not covering up the complicit priest who has broken celibate vow.

Kambewa ngozo
Kambewa ngozo
5 hours ago

Foseki this is an old photo. What the so called Bishop doing all this time to act now

Diaspora activist
Diaspora activist
5 hours ago

The Chichewa proverb of ‘wa nkachisi’

Joshua
Joshua
4 hours ago
Reply to  Diaspora activist

Khokhokho

Joshua
Joshua
5 hours ago

Akuti what is the problem? Chaswuza nichi vichi?

Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
6 hours ago

Basi zavutya apa tingopanga chinkhoswe abambo. Ufather wakanika ndiye chilipo tigwirizane zaukwati woyera ku mapente.P epani abusa yalakwa basi muyisovenge.

monosile
monosile
6 hours ago

Better Catholic church of Mzuzu not Blantyre synod of CCAP on similar issues, remember!

Joshua
Joshua
4 hours ago
Reply to  monosile

Blantyre Synod of CCAP…..We remember.

Bamusi
Bamusi
2 hours ago
Reply to  monosile

Mzuzu is worse, ansembe abereka ana uku, kuli ana uku, check them around 6 to 7 pm, ana akumabwera kunyumba kwasembe thoo! . These priest pretend to be holy Koma ndi mahule ama hule .soka kuwa manyi malongo. Mpingo wakatolika ukuwonongenga chifukwa cha ansembe kunyenga kwambiri. Mu.ma school ama girls umu, mmmm ana athu akusinthidwa Ngati sokosi.

Wilson Nkwanda
Wilson Nkwanda
2 hours ago
Reply to  Bamusi

If they can’t serve God when normal they need to be castrated to serve better. Samasilira akhristu ambina, azimayi ooneka bwino mu mpingo, azingowayang’ana basi.
Mbiri ngati izi, zikuchuluka. Let them join us here, ifetu tinangokaniratu poyamba pomwe, coz we said “living your life without a woman ndi yosagwira”.
Vulani mikanjoyo and join us or leave God’s house for people who can do the job earnestly. Mzimayi ndi munthu wabwino kwambiri, osamutsala.

Ernest Nyirenda
Ernest Nyirenda
6 hours ago

kkkkk koma zinazi

