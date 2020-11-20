Job cuts: Mwaiwathu hospital earmarks 52 for retrenchment
Mwaiwathu hospital in Blantyre has earmarked 52 members of staff for retrenchment in what the hospital says is as a result of effects of Covid-19.
In a notice of retrenchment signed by the hospital director of Medical director Jack Wirima and Human Resoures manager Jois Chitika, the hospital conducted a functional review from July to October, 2020 whose recommendations was the retrenchment exercise.
The hospital has 275 permanent staff and 17 temporary staff on its payroll.
Wirima and Chitika says following the retrenchment and recommendations from the functional review, some services will be outsourced.
“New organizational structure will be implemented. 52 members of staff will be retrenched,” says the notice.
The notice says three-month notice period will be given to all affected staff and new salary and benefits structure will be implemented.
Mwaiwathu has given out very poor reason for retrenchments as the hospital. They are doing opposite from the Government thus EMPLOYMENT and RETRENCHMENT and yet his daughter is in the government as a cabinet minister. Ken has worked to many companies and ending up sucked and the same will shortly happen at Mwaiwathu hospital. He runs his filling station at Bunda round about in Lilongwe abd why cant he simply stay at his rented station than sucking 52 innocent Malawians. Mwaiwathu it was those days and they are luck for the construction I saw in Blantyre opposite Makhani company where… Read more »
Mwinatu umoyo wathu wasintha tasiya kudwaladwala ndi boma la MCP.
The is a lot happening at Mwaiwathu, the Finance Director is one Ken Mthunzi. He worked for Press Corp. MTL and PTC had massive retrenchments under his leadership and has always been proud of that He also had brief stinct with the Katsonga’s managing AXA, thats the time their buses used to have frequent breakdowns. His turn around strategy for companies focuses on employee numbers rather than revenue. His stakeholder management is so poor. I feel sorry for the once top notch private hospital.
The irony, hospital sacking people because of COVID.
I thought hospital made a killing with the covid bullshit.
Now Tonse has to create 1000052 plus new jobs
so 52 will be added to 1000000. no progress indeed
Apa sunduvetsa.Chipala kuchotsa anthu nchito chifukwa cha matenda.Mmayesa iwo amakhalira yomweyo.Nanga COVID itati yakolera moto anthuwa sadzfunanso?
COVID-19 should not be the excuse for in efficiencies go deeper to review processes of the way customers are handled
Mavuto