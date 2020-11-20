Job cuts: Mwaiwathu hospital earmarks 52 for retrenchment

Mwaiwathu hospital in Blantyre has earmarked 52 members of staff for retrenchment in what the hospital says is as a result of effects of Covid-19.

In a notice of retrenchment signed by the hospital director of Medical director Jack Wirima and Human Resoures manager Jois Chitika, the hospital conducted a functional review from July to October, 2020 whose recommendations was the retrenchment exercise.

The hospital has 275 permanent staff and 17 temporary staff on its payroll.

Wirima and Chitika says following the retrenchment and recommendations from the functional review, some services will be outsourced.

“New organizational structure will be implemented. 52 members of staff will be retrenched,” says the notice.

The notice says three-month notice period will be given to all affected staff and new salary and benefits structure will be implemented.

