Luanar student Aphrodyt raps five songs project

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Bunda Campus Fourth year student Chipiliro Chigwenembe has officially release his five songs project titled Scafford as he take another dimension in his music career.

Recorded by DJ OK and Jay MM of Drums Music Production in Lilongwe, the Scafford Project contains songs like Phee, Atafune, Remember, Boys yanga and Controla which are all inspiring in nature.

Chigwenembe, popularly known by his stage name Aphrodyt was raised up in a musical family, started recording his own music in 2014 but came on the limelight in 2018 when he was featured in Bunda Cypher project and nailed it.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Aphrodyt, 23 says he want to use his talent to empower the youth so that they start believing in themselves and encouraging them to refrain from any sort of bad behaviors that could ruin their future.

He said, in his project he has featured several artists as one way of adding flavour and that all the songs are matured in terms of content and the quality is guaranteed.

“This Project is a new beginning to my music career, I have done my research in terms of Hip-hop music, I have consulted people and also I have worked with various people so that I can bring the best,” he said

However, he said after finishing college soon, people should expect more inspiring music from him saying it wasn’t easy making time for music while school assignments were also on his neck.

“As an upcoming artist, I want to get established because I have more to offer in as far as music is concerned. Balancing school and music has never been easy but since I am finishing this year, I will take music seriously and make sure I maximize my potential,” he said

“I still ask every citizen of this country to support the positive music I am doing, I want to challenge young people that we need to work up from the slumber and work hard to achieve our goals, we are responsible for the development of this country, we should refrain from bad behaviors” he said

Music aside, Aphrodyt is a fashion designer who co-founded Lilongwe based Kondie designs.

