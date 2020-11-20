MRA intercepts bags of Indian hemp, gives chase to culprits

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officials on Sunday abandoned their core duty of revenue collection to give chase to a vehicle carrying Indian hemp.

MRA spokesperson, Steve Kapoloma has confirmed the incident which happened in Blantyre where the MRA officials managed to intercept 146 bags of Indian Hemp following a speed chase of a 5-tonne Isuzu lorry.

Kapoloma said the lorry, belonging to Frederick John Chiuja from Mangochi, had passed through the MRA roadblock at Lirangwe without stopping for inspection.

He said this raised suspicion and prompted a speed chase of the lorry by MRA officers who were accompanied by Police Officers.

“The lorry then turned into a dirt road towards Machinjiri and our officers and the Police continued the chase.

“The Police then fired into the air and that is when they abandoned the lorry,” he said.

Kapoloma said the team called for assistance and upon inspection of the lorry, they found 146 bags of Indian Hemp.

He said the Authority has handed over the Indian Hemp to South Lunzu Police Station who have since delivered the illicit drug to Ndirande Police Station.

“This is not the first time for MRA to intercept Indian Hemp.

“Apart from collecting revenue, it is also our mandate to protect Malawians from the importation of prohibited goods which pose a health risk,” Kapoloma said.

He said the state will prosecute the perpetrators.

