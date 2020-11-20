Karonga Council introduces  Covid-19 fees at  Songwe border

Karonga district council has introduced a K1,000 fee for disinfectant for all vehicles entering the country through Songwe border and US$50 for each person entering Malawi for covid-19 test.

The District Commissioner (DC), Paul Kalilombe says in a memo to all government offices in the district that the council has introduced the fees in a bid to sustain covid-19 preventive measures at Songwe port.

“You may wish to know that during the recent past, the council has been offering such services for free and this has proved unsustainable owing to the high costs associated with the delivery of such services,” says the memo.

Kalilombe says fees were approved by a full council meeting.

“Besides, on arrival standard operating procedure number six released by government in October, 2020 stipulates that all individuals entering Malawi will be liable to pay a covid-19 testing fee of US$50 for Malawians and US100 for foreigners on failure to produce a PCR negative certificate,” he says.

He says the council has since deployed Hopkins Mtambo as responsible for the collection of the fees.

