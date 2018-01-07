Catholic Church’s Chikwawa Parish clocks 100 years, appeals for centenary celebrations support

The Catholic faithful from all walks of life will in September this year converge at St. Michaels the Apostle Parish of Chikwawa Diocese to celebrate 100 years of the existence of the parish, it has been established.

In readiness for what has been billed as the most colourful centenary in the history of the Catholic Church in Chikwawa, there are committees that have been established to manage preparatory activities ahead of the celebrations in September this year.

The anniversary celebrations would also provide an opportunity to highlight some of the achievements St. Michaels the Apostle has registered over the years since its establishment.

Chairperson for the organizing committee, Clement Majawa said preparations for the centenary celebrations were underway and that they were going on well. He, however, called on well wishers to provide support towards the celebrations budget pegged at K10million.

“Let me appreciate concerted efforts from various quarters in making sure that St. Michaels Parish celebrates its 100 years come September this year (2018). Many people have started supporting us and I would like to extend the appeal to all corners of the world for support,” he said.

“As one way of mobilizing resources, we have designed a beautiful centenary cloth that will be sold in all churches in Chikwawa Diocese and beyond,” Majawa said.

Majawa emphasised that the other way of mobilising resources for the celebrations on top of selling out the cloth, the organising committee would in April launch a resource mobilisation campaign during Easter led by Bishop of Chikwawa Diocese, Right Reverend Peter Musikuwa.

“On the same day of the launch, there shall be a Paper Sunday and sale of raffle draw tickets and other items to enable us collect enough money for us to hold a successful event. We are also making some renovations of the church which is also the dioceses Cathedral,” he disclosed.

Majawa also said as one way of celebrating the parishs 100 years of existence, the organising committee would also conduct some spiritual retreats to prepare the parishioners spiritually ahead of the big event.

On his part, one of the oldest members of St. Michaels Parish, Paul Wizile Phiri said the anniversary was an important moment for the Catholic faithful in Chikwawa Diocese to reflect on their spiritual life and the growth of the church.

Phiri said Chikwawa Parish previously had a few outstations but now has grown to over 30 outstations, a development he described as positive indication for the Catholic Church.

“During the time I have been at this Parish many people have joined the Catholic Church an indication that it is growing. These days we also have to fend for ourselves unlike in the past when we depended on the missionaries for support,” Phiri observed.

Phiri, however, said the biggest challenge that continues to face the church was the number of priests against the rising population of the flock, noting that at St. Michaels Parish there were only two priests to serve 30 outstations.

St. Michaels the Apostle is among the 12 oldest parishes in Malawi established in 1918 by the Champagne De Marie (Marist Fathers).

