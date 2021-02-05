Catholic nuns raise Covid-19 SOS

Servants of the Blessed Virgin Mary (SBVM) Congregation of nuns in Blantyre archdiocese has sounded a Save Our Souls (SOS) alarm calling for immediate financial and material support to help nuns hit by Covid-19.

SBVM Superior General, Sr. Edina Kanjira has sounded the alarm on behalf of the congregation saying assistance is needed for nuns hit by Covid-19 and are in isolation.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic we are going through tough financial crisis. As a congregation we are terribly hit. Our sisters from different Communities have tested Covid 19 positive. Some of them are in hospital on oxygen, those who don’t need extra oxygen are advised to live on quarantine. Due to set up of our houses we cannot properly cover those who are infected in our houses for fear of infecting many,” reads the request from Sr. Kanjira.

Kanjira says since the congregation cannot keep the infected nuns in the convent, a provisional house has been set at as an isolation place at Imanol Laranaga clinic at Nyungwe in Chiradzulu.

“Therefore, we come to you to ask for support in form of cash or kind,” the request goes.

The list of things needed include 10 single rexin mattresses and pillows, bed sheets, blankets; peddle bins and bin liners; 10 chairs and tables; three electric kettles; three flasks; utensils and buckets; toiletries; one fridge; TV set; Personal Protective Equipments; disinfectant (Milton) and food items.

“We have put the list so that you can select from there according to your ability,” writes Kanjira.

The Catholic Church is one of the sectors severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic with a number of priests and nuns dying every week.

