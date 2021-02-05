Another Malawi MP dies of Covid-19 : DPP’s Kamwambi 

February 5, 2021 Judith Moyo- Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Member of Parliament for Karonga North West James Bond Kamwambi of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has died as a result of COVID-19-related complications, the National Assembly has confirmed.

Kamwambi: Dies of Covid-19

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani said last week, Kamwambi was found positive with coronavirus but he reported to be fine within the week.

He becomes the fourth legislator to die this year from the virus pandemic.

Kamwambi was elected as MP in 2014 and re-elected in 2019 on DPP ticket.

Covid-19 infections and deaths are on the rise in Malawi.

Segwe
Segwe
2 hours ago

May His Soul Rest In Peace

0
