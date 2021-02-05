Chakwera consoles grieving Joyce Banda family

President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday visited former president Joyce Banda at her residence in Lilongwe to convey his condolences to the former president and her husband, retired Chief Justice Richard Banda following the death of their son Geoffrey Kachale Banda .

The son died on Wednesday from Covid-19 and was laid to rest on Thursday in Lilongwe.

Chakwera, accompanied by First Lady Monica Chakwera, consoled the grieving family Banda, whose other son, Roy Kachale is a member of the Cabinet as Minister of Industry.

Malawi faces a resurgence of Covid-19 that is overwhelming the southern African nationa.

Chakwera, just six months in office, lost two Cabinet ministers to Covid-19 in January amid a surge that led him to declare a state of national disaster in all of Malawi’s 28 districts.

So far four members of parliament have succumbed to the virus.

A more contagious strain of the coronavirus first reported in South Africa has since been confirmed in Malawi.

