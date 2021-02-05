Malawi media mourn veteran journalist Felix Mponda

Journalists in the country are in a state of shock following the sudden death of veteran journalist, Felix Mponda who has practised journalism for 42 years.

Mponda passed on at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre this morning, February 5, 2021.

Until recently, Mponda was an Online Editor for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

Mponda practiced journalism for about 42 years, having started his career at Malawi News Agency (MANA) in 1979.

He was arrested and jailed in January 1993 for co-founding an independent newspaper, The New Express which was pro-democracy against dictatorship of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) rule.

Mponda also worked for various local news organisations including Blantyre Newspapers Limited (BNL) now Times Group where he was Deputy Editor for The Sunday Times and as Consulting Editor for the defunct national weekly, The Enquirer.

In his illustrious career, he did stories for the reputable international media outlets including the BBC, AFP and The Guardian (United Kingdom).

Born on October 25, 1957, Mponda dedicated his entire life to journalism. Death has robbed Malawi media of a knowledgeable and experienced adviser and father. His passion for the media will remain in our hearts.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapter has since sent condolences to Mponda’s family and the entire media fraternity.

