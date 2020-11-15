CCAP Blantyre Synod launches K1.5bn school project to replace HHI

The Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbytery (CCAP) is to replace the historic Henry Henderson secondary school structure in Blantyre with an ambitious education institution just a stone throw away from the historic place.

The synod unveiled plans to construct a K1billion magnificent Henry Henderson School Of Excellence ( HHSE) next to Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre to be built withj funding from Germany’s JBS organisation.

General Secretary of the Synod, Reverend Billy Gama says the school will be of international class “and will offer the best education in the country and will strive to provide educational excellence.”

Gama will replace the current HHI secondary school.

“With the best education, Malawi can change its image,” he said.

Construction will finish within a year, according to the general secretary.

He said HHI from will from January next year operate from old Kaphuka private secondary school premises in Lunzu which the Synod has acquired.

Gama said the current premises where HHI secondary school operates from will be occupied by the Blantyre Synod University and plans are also in the pipeline to open a vocational college.

Education Coordinator for the Synod, Moses Kasitomu, said the HHSE will offer the local curriculum including sports and religion faculties.

“This is the model school that will stand out and change the face of Blantyre Synod. It will provide curriculum as per government syllabuses and it will be built within 11 months. Come September 2021, it will be opened,” he said.

Blantyre urban district education manager Anita Kaliu hailed Blantyre Synod for the promotion of education in the country.

