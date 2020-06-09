CCAP Blantyre Synod say Malawi needs  change of leadership

The Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbytery (CCAP) has said Malawi needs a change of direction guiding the its flock a number of qualities of a good leader to be voted in the fresh presidential elections is the country is to transform for the better.

Among other things, the Synod has strongly emphasized that there should be no room for nepotism and corruption which has subjected the majority of the people in this country to languish under the yokes of poverty, ignorance, disease and hunger.

Addressing a news conference in Blantyre, the synod clerics alleged that some members of the Synod are being used to promote regionalism.

According to the Synod leaders, Malawi needs a leader whose ideologies agree with God’s intentions for His people as well as a leader who will unite all Malawians and will be ready to listen to views from other people.

They said Malawians should vote for a leader who shall not promote cronyism, tribalism, nepotism, and regionalism.

However, they said voters should vote for a leader who will uphold the concept of constitutionalism, rule of law, transparency and accountability, respect for human rights, separation of powers and all in all a leader who will work at promoting all people regardless of where they come from.

They call on Malawians to help to create a new era in the country by choosing servant leaders who can become heroic agents of change.

Malawians are expected to vote for a president on June 23.

