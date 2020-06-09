CCAP Blantyre Synod say Malawi needs  change of leadership

June 9, 2020 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 9 Comments

The Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbytery (CCAP) has said Malawi needs a change of direction guiding the its flock a number of qualities of a good leader to be voted in the fresh presidential elections is the country is  to transform for the better.

CCAP Blantyre Synod clerics lament Malawians are still wallowing in poverty as the few exercise power band enjoy wealth at the expense of the majority
Rev Donnex Ngalande of Chileka CCAP Church: Malawi needs a new ear

Among other things, the Synod has strongly emphasized that there should be no room for nepotism and corruption which  has subjected  the majority of the people in this country to  languish under the yokes of poverty, ignorance, disease  and hunger.

Addressing a news conference in Blantyre, the synod clerics alleged that some members of the Synod are being used to promote regionalism.

According to the Synod leaders, Malawi needs a leader whose ideologies agree with God’s intentions for His people as well as a leader who will unite all Malawians and will be ready to listen to views from other people.

They said Malawians should vote for a leader who shall not promote cronyism, tribalism, nepotism, and regionalism.

However, they said voters should vote for a leader who will uphold the concept of constitutionalism, rule of law, transparency and accountability, respect for human rights, separation of powers and all in all a leader who will work at promoting all people regardless of where they come from.

They call on Malawians to help to create a new era in the country  by choosing servant leaders who can become heroic agents of change.

Malawians  are expected to vote for a president on June 23.

Isaac nkhoma
Guest
Isaac nkhoma

Tell us the leader then

Mashatini
Guest
Mashatini

Synod mwini walankhula

Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Lyo lyo lyo lyo lyo lyo lyo lyo, patseni madzi n’sakomoke ine.

Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

Too late synod, we have already decided to vote for Chakwera and the Tonse alliance…thanks

Chenike Mei
Guest
Chenike Mei

Very true, and well done CCAP BT Synod Malawi needs change indeed, and we need change now to move 4ward, we don’t have leadership in this country at all…….!

Kingsley Kapalamu;
Guest
Kingsley Kapalamu;

mpaka Blantyre Synod

Nyakwawa A
Guest
Nyakwawa A

Izooooooo

Nyakwawa A
Guest
Nyakwawa A

Izoooooo

Robateu
Guest
Robateu

NYEKHWE AFTER NYENKHWE..GELEZEDARA GEOFFREY OU NEED TO UP YOUR GAME OF UFITI KUTI ZIKUYENDERENI!!!!!

