5 killed in fatal Ntcheu accident

Five people have died in a road accident, Tuesday morning after two heavy duty vehicles collided about a kilometer before Ntcheu Boma.

Ntcheu Police Publicist Sub Inspector Hastings Chigalu confirmed of the incident saying four others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The accident involved a Dika Construction Company Water Bowser Truck registration number DA 6322 and a 30 Tonner Truck registration number KU 4692/ KU 5020 belonging to Ulumba Transport.

“The 30 tonner truck hit the water bowser before it lost control and rammed into people who were along the road,” he said.

However, Inspector Chigalu said he will give more details in due course.

But an eye witness, Junior Kunje, who was almost hit by the truck said it was scary to witness the accident.

“I was walking along the road on my way to collect a wheelbarrow from my neighbor when I saw the truck which was speeding hit the other vehicle,” said Kunje in disbelief.

The 30 tonner truck had carried maize at the time of the accident.

