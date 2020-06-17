CCAP Blantyre Synod youth accuses leadership of selling church to politicians

A Young Wing of Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has challenged Moderator for Blantyre CCAP Synod, Reverend Masauko Mbolembole and general secretary Reverend Billy Gama over the statement the two authored that guided its members to vote for the best leader for the fresh presidential election.

Last week’s statement by Mbolembole and Gama strongly tout President Peter Mutharika as such leader, saying “Malawians need to choose a leader that cannot only enhance and promote good governance, but also who understands fully the rule of law with a high degree of accountability, integrity, consistency and responsibility.”

In their statement, the concerned youths describe Mbolembole and Gama’s stand as partisan, regionalist and tribalistic, saying they can no longer stomach being ridiculed by the society on issues that could have best been avoided.

The youths further allege a meeting took place at Likhubula Youth Training Centre in Mulanje where a number of synod ministers were called and connived to sell the Church to politicians who in turn will reward them with money and positions in the public and private sectors as Board members for parastatal organizations once the party is voted into power.

They allege that each Synod minister in attendance received an allowance of K75,000 and also allege that there is a pastoral minister enticing youths “to vote for a particular party and openly promoting hate speech not befitting a minister of the word and sacrament”.

The youth further challenge the church leadership against pretending that they are not aware of this shenanigans because “if we fake ignorance today and fold our hands watching these men act against the agreed principles of their calling, we all stand to be negatively affected by their mischievous modus operandi in one way or the other, now or in the future”.

They have urged the leadership to desist any attempt to plunge the Synod into worldly, stressing that hardline political machinations must be discouraged as it tantamount to fighting against the gospel.

The youths also censured the Synod for suspending the four clerics for holding a press briefing without the synod leadership’s consent.

The four are Reverend Donnex Mateyu Ngalande of Chileka CCAP, Reverend Dezio Maloya of Sharpevale in Ntcheu, Reverend Frank Mkwezalamba of Madziabango in Blantyre Rural Presbytery and Reverend Duncan Kananji of Blantyre City Presbytery, who accused the Synod’s leadership of politicising the pulpit by urging clerics to campaign for President Mutharika.

