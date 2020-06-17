Referees to commence season without fitness test

Malawi referees will commence the 2020 football season without any physical fitness test as is usually the case every season.

The trend has always been to undergo physical fitness tests before the start of every season. Through such tests, some referees are deemed fit to take charge of games in the TNM Super League while others are ruled out.

The men and women in black were supposed to undergo the tests some time back but FIFA instructed against the same because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With football returning this August in Malawi, the referees will go straight into football pitches with their whistles and flags to take charge of the games.

Referees representative at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Maxwell Mtonga, says the referees have been learning things online.

“FIFA instructed us to put the tests on hold and we had to follow that. But referees were encouraged to do physical exercises on their own to keep fit. We are hopeful that they will be ready to do their job when the season begins,” explained Mtonga on Times Radio.

Referees Physical Fitness Instructor, Moffat Champiti, says they will wait for direction from FIFA and CAF.

“The first quarter was in February and the second quarter physical fitness tests were supposed to take place in May and June. We just have to wait for recommendation from CAF and FIFA. Whatever they tell us, we will do but we are monitoring our referees,” said Champiti on Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

