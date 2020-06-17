Mia says DPP should honour its promises by June 23 or be booted out of power

Malawi Congress party (MCP) deputy president, Mohammad Sidik Mia has called on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to honour their campaign promises in the coming 3 days, as that will be the only way to redeem themselves from being booted out of power.

This call was made on Wednesday when he held a rally at Chigumula Ground in Nkhotakota.

He said for the past six years DPP/UDF Alliance has been lying to Malawians that once voted into power, lives of people will be transformed for the better while the reality on the ground in proving to be contrary different from the said promises.

Mia said the ruling party has three days to finish all the projects and promises made to the people as that will be the only way people can vote for them.

Taking his turn, MCP Regional Chair for Lakeshore, Ezekiel Ching’oma, said Malawians are able to see for themselves that the ruling party has failed to deliver it’s promises to the people as money meant for various projects continue to the swindled by those in power.

He then called on Malawians to vote for Tonse Alliance as one way of helping Malawi attain meaningful development.

Malawians are expected to conduct Fresh Presidential Elections on 23 June,2020 following the 3 February 2020 Concourt ruling that the elections held on 21 May 2019, were marred with irregularities.

