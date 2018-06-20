CCAP quashes Evangelical Association of Malawi pastoral letter

Presbyterian church, the general assembly of the CCAP has reacted angrily to the pastoral letter issued by the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), arguing the church was not consulted.

The CCAP general assembly president Reverend Collins M’bawa has since asked the CCAP to stop reading the pastoral letter to the congregation.

“They did not consult us before they issued the pastoral letter, we have nothing to do with it,” said M’bawa.

The hard hitting pastoral letter , titled ‘A call for decisive, ethical and selfless leadership’, Christians are urged to pray to God to give Malawi a better future, partly through quality leadership in next year’s Tripartite Elections.

It says although Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has made efforts towards substantive democratic governance, it has been found wanting in the fight against corruption, the apparent suppression of electoral reforms, and the failure to deliver the development citizens deserve.

EAM general secretary Francis Mkandawire said there was no need to consult the general assembly over the pastoral letter, saying it is not a member of the association.

He said the synods of the church are members of the church, saying this is why the association deals with them directly.

EAM has 68 church denominations and 58 Christian organisations.

The EAM pastoral letter is one of several such given by various churches, which also, dwelt on many governance failures.

