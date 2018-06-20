CSOs threaten another demo Sept 7, engage Malawi opposition

Civil society organisations (CSOs) say they will organise another nationwide protest on September 7 to protest against what they call President Peter Mutharika’s inaction over their petition at the April 27 demonstrations.

CSOs say they are disappointed that Mutharika has allowed to disburse the controversial K4 billion development fund and failed to fire Cabinet ministers Goodall Gondwe and Kondwani Nankhumwa and acting police chief Rodney Jose.

They further accuse the President of lacking political will and seriousness to address the issues raised in the petition.

A member of the Human Rights Defenders Forum Gift Trapence has confirmed of the new date for the nationwide protests after the government failed to address to the April 27 petition grievances.

“If the government fails to address our grievances, we will as well demand that President Mutharika steps down,” said Trapence.

He said it was unfortunate that the President and his government have given a deaf to the grievances put forward by the civil society organisations.

“If they respond favourably, we will cancel the demonstrations,” he said.

He asked the opposition to put pressure on government to address the issues.

The CSOs expressed dissatisfaction with the newly introduced community managed social-economic projects fund (CSF) system of implementing district funding from the controversial K4 billion.

The district has received K183 million from the K4 billion and the project is expected to run for 10 months.

