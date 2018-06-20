DPP clings to illegal positions, political expert warns

A political expert has warned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that it risks having its convention null and void if it goes ahead to elect people on positions that are not recognised in party positions.

Wiseman Chijere Chirwa, a professor at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College, made the comments after people applied for positions such as that of vice president for south, central, eastern region and the north.

Another irregular position is that of director of field operations or field marshal.

“The DPP Constitution only recognises the positions of first vice president and second vice president, other positions are irregular and can be challenged,” said Chijere Chirwa.

Chairman of the convention Nicholas Dausi asked people to be patient.

He said candidates would contest on regular positions.

Dausi said a list of regular positions would be released just before the July 1 to 3 party convention.

President Peter Mutharika created the positions as the party national governing council has not met since 2013.

DPP will hold its convention on July 1 to choose leaders. The party endorsed-president Peter Mutharika as its presidential candidate but other positions will have to be contested for.

So far, notable rivalry will be between DPP heavyweights Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa and Chaponda who will face each other on the position of vice-president (South).

Former People’s Party (PP) acting president Uladi Mussa has expressed interest to unseat Hetherwick Ntaba as vice-president (Centre).

