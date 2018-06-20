Goodall refuses to sign water and CDF documents, Malawi Parliament suspended prematurly

Deputy speaker of parliament on Wednesday prematurely suspended proceedings as disagreements increased in the House following Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe refusal to sign some documents related to water and constituency development fund issues.

Dowa east MP Richard Chimwendo Banda brought up the issue in the House when the legislators met in the afternoon.

He said the House could not continue meeting when Gondwe and his office were not serious on the crucial issues of water and the CDF.

After a lengthy discussion on the matter, the House was suspended as Gondwe refused to sign the documents, saying he needed to consult President Peter Mutharika.

He blamed opposition parliamentarians for boycotting a meeting on the issue on Tuesday, saying the meeting could ironed out the matters.

This is the second time this week that parliament has been suspended prematurely over the same issue.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :