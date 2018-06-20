No challenger yet for Joyce Banda at PP convention

No member of the People’s Party (PP) has expressed interest to challenge former president Joyce Banda for the leadership of the party and be its torch bearer in next year’s elections.

Banda said said she was ready to run in 2019’s presidential elections if nominated by her party.

She said she would contest at her People’s Party (PP) elective convention due in coming months.

“The power to choose a torch bearer rests with the people,” she said. “If they chose me, yes, I will stand.”

But PP secretary general Ibrahim Matola said so far Banda remain he sole candidate for the position of party president at the yet to be announced dates for the convention.

Matola said all executive party positions are open for competition.

Banda returned home in April from four years of self-imposed exile after being embroiled in a corruption scandal with officials stealing millions of dollars in public money.

She made her name as an austere leader who sold the presidential plane.

The former president could not control her officials involved in the infamous cash-gate scandal.

Banda founded the People’s Party after splitting with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party of President Peter Mutharika.

An arrest warrant issued for her remains in force, but police have not acted against her in the two months she has been back home.

