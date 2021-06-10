CCAP Synods say no more fighting: ‘We are one’

Parish ministers from the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) synods of Blantyre, Nkhoma and Livingstonia have expressed their commitment to work together in harmony in the country and do away with fighting each other.

The CCAP synods—especially Nkhoma and Livingstonia—have for some time engaged in territorial disputes with one accusing the other of provincial encroachment.

Livingstonia Synod has built its churches in the central region, which is regarded as a Nkhoma Synod territory, and the latter has done the same by constructing worship places in the former’s territory including Karonga district.

But speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, moderator of the General Synod Assembly for the three synods including Zambia and Zimbabwe, Reverend Bizwick Nkhoma, said they have realized that there is great need for them to get united.

According to Nkhoma, the decision for them to unite is a mission to shame the devil.

“We want to prove to our flock that we are one. Again, we want to tell the Christians that the past is gone. Nkhoma Synod is a child of Livingstonia Synod as history clearly informs us that Dr. Robert Laws, the leader of Free Church of Scotland was the one who was behind it at the invitation of Andrew Charles Murray of Dutch Reformed church from Cape Town in South Africa to come to Malawi to explore and spread missionary work in Karonga, then Njuyu and finally Mvera in Dowa District where the Dutch Reformed Church was established in 1889. So, we have all agreed to respect Livingstonia Synod as our eldest,” said Nkhoma on Sunday at a fundraising church service at the Mzuzu Congregation of St. Andrews CCAP.

He hinted that the idea of sending some ministers of the three synods to different congregations was a move towards the restoration of the Church’s unitedness, quoting Isaiah 62 from verses 1 to 7.

In his remarks, Reverend Isaiah Mhone who represented the Synod of Livingstonia’s Kapita CCAP Congregation of Area 18 in Lilongwe corroborated Nkhoma saying instead of fighting the devil they had been busy fighting each other.

“Although we operate as three synods, our mission is one, and that is to preach love, peace and unity,” said Mhone.

At the event, Reverend Dr. Mwawi Nyirenda of Livingstonia Synod, who is also secretary general for the Synods’ General Assembly, was assigned to St. Columbus CCAP of Blantyre Synod for the fundraise while Reverend Moyenda Kanjerwa, deputy general secretary of Blantyre Synod was delegated to fundraise in Lilongwe.

Vice moderator for CCAP Nkhoma Synod Reverend Phillip Kambulire was at Katawa CCAP of Livingstonia Synod and Reverend Nase Chunga of Livingstonia Synod was at Limbe CCAP of Blantyre Synod.

According to church leadership the money realized during the fundraising event will help to pay city rates which have accumulated to overK3 million, reduce transportation challenges, as well as develop new plans for the General Assembly offices.

Blantyre and Livingstonia Synods have their origins from the Scottish Missionaries and Church of Scotland respectively while Nkhoma Synod has its origins from Dutch Reformed Church in South Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!