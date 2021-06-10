Prophet David Mbewe mourns fallen Prophet TB Joshua

Founder and overseer of the Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC), Prophet David Mbewe, says continue to mourn the sudden death of a renowned Nigerian televangelist Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Joshua died on Saturday night in Lagos, Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mbewe, who is also president of the Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM), described the demise of ‘humble and human servant of God’ is a great shock and loss to many people and nations across the globe.

He has since sent his church’s heartfelt condolences to the deceased family of Prophet TB Joshua and the partners of the Synagogue Church of All Nations all over the world.

“Death is an inevitable part of life. If we live, we live for the Lord and if we die, we die for the Lord. Therefore, whether we live or die, we belong to God,” says the local philanthropic Prophet Mbewe while quoting Romans 14:8.

He said they would always remember Prophet TB Joshua for his extraordinary work he did in spreading the gospel and winning souls to Jesus Christ.

Mbewe acknowledges that as an anointed man of God, Prophet TB Joshua performed several signs and wonders that changed the lives of a lot of people around the world.

“His legacy will live to be remembered forever. Though he has succumbed to the will of our Father in Heaven, we believe that Prophet TB Joshua is in the right hand of God since he led an exemplary life on earth. We give all the glory and honour to Almighty God for the precious life of Prophet TB Joshua. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” concludes the statement.

And in a separate statement issued by FOWAM, Prophet Mbewe has condoled President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, Army Commander General Vincent Nundwe and the entire staff of the Malawi Defence Force, and the nation on the death of two soldiers in a car accident yesterday.

The prophet said FOWAM acknowledges the service, sacrifice, patriotism and professionalism of our brave men and women in uniform for the peace and unity of our nation.

“Sharing the pain and sorrow of this tragedy with love, hope, unity and comfort as the souls of the brave rest,” reads the statement.

