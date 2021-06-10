Experts differ with Chakwera on ‘constitutionalizing’ PAC

Two experts, Dr. Bernadetta Malunga and have differed with President Lazarus Chakwera’s idea that the quasi-religious grouping Public Affairs Committee (PAC) be changed into a constitutional entity to smoothen its operations.

During a meeting on Wednesday, in which he hosted PAC members at the Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, President Chakwera posited that “PAC should be a constitutional body for it to continue fulfilling its duties.”

Said Chakwera: “Looking at the contribution of PAC to the country, I say what if PAC becomes a constitutional body? That would surely help the committee in its operations. PAC is widely seen as a quasi-religious body because, looking at PAC, it represents everybody, even nonbelievers.”

While PAC chairperson, Monsignor Patrick Thawale welcomed the suggestion but said they would have to meet over the matter, the two experts—Malunga and Kaisi—said President Chakwera’s idea would not do the country any good.

Malunga, a professional lawyer and governance expert as well as lecturer at the University of Malawi, Chancellor College, said “making PAC a part of government system will interfere with its operations.”

According to Malunga, PAC’s apolitical voice would be stifled should it get attached to the government system.

“It is better off the way it is,” she said in a media interview on Wednesday.

Another expert, Kaisi, who is a political science lecturer at the Blantyre International University (BIU), said constitutionalizing PAC would turn the multi-faith body into another of government’s puppets.

He said: “It will also impact negatively on the body’s funding, and eventually its operations as some donors would pull out should they realize that PAC has become a state-funded entity.”

During the Wednesday meeting, Chakwera urged PAC and other stakeholders to work together in sensitizing Malawians to continue observing prevention measures including vaccination.

Meanwhile, the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) has asked Chakwera to continue engaging faith leaders on matters of national importance.

EAM Board chairperson, Bishop Mark Kambalazaza, made the call when they paid a courtesy call on the President at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

Chakwera hailed the association for complementing the government’s national development efforts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!