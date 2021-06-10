Things To Consider: How Much Do BetterHelp Counselors Get Paid?

You may be trying to find work online. It can be beneficial to be able to work from your home, especially when this is becoming the norm in many areas. If you are a licensed psychologist, you should think about signing up with BetterHelp to become a counselor. There are many types of conditions that are covered through this service, and with thousands of new people seeking counseling every day, there will likely be plenty of clients for you to work with. Continue reading this BetterHelp review for more information on the process and what to expect.

Advantages To BetterHelp

There are a few things that set BetterHelp apart when you are curious about BetterHelp vs Talkspace. For one, BetterHelp is the largest online therapy platform out there, and clients can interact with counselors in three major ways. They are able to choose which ones make them comfortable.

Another thing is that BetterHelp offers help for many different conditions and through a number of sites. There are specific sites for helping younger clients, couples, and more. When you work for BetterHelp, you may choose to work with multiple sites, but you don’t have to.

Moreover, you can be sure that you will have all the tools you need to be successful built into the platform when you work with BetterHelp. You will only need to counsel your clients, and won’t have to worry about paperwork, finding leads, or anything else. This can allow you to spend time on things that are more important.

The Counseling Application Process

Both BetterHelp and Talkspace have an application process that can take a while, although BetterHelp’s may take a few weeks to get through. Since you need to have special licenses, certifications, and a specific level of experience to qualify, these details will have to be checked before you are hired. At the same time, if you are a licensed psychologist, professional counselor, or mental health counselor, you can apply to work through this site. You can ask more about specifics through the process or do additional research on your own, so you can make sure that you qualify.

What To Expect

Once you become a counselor with BetterHelp, you will work on a probationary basis until you get the hang of it. This isn’t to make you feel like you won’t do a good job but should be able to help you learn how to interact with your clients the right way, quicker. Your performance will be checked, and you will be able to ask questions when you need to, as you become more experienced. Even if you are quite knowledgeable with in-person therapy, it can take some getting used to when it comes to working through an online platform.

You won’t be paid on an hourly scale, which is another thing that is distinctive when it comes to BetterHelp vs Talkspace. You are paid for interacting with your clients in a reasonable manner. As you work with more and more clients and connect with them, you will see how much money you are able to make. This may change from time to time, and you can always add more clients as you see fit. There are enough people to help all of the counselors on the site. You don’t have to worry about fulfilling time requirements or working a certain amount, but you should make sure to give your clients enough time each week.

There are counselors that work part time or use BetterHelp as their main job, so remember that when you are assessing how much time you want to devote to the site. You are always able to check out how much money you are making, so you can track this, and change up things to see what works best for you. Think about becoming an online counselor if you are interested and able to do so.

