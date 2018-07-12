CCJP says ACB conduct ‘halfhearted and compromised’ in fighting corruption in Malawi

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), a governance arm of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has further condemned government’s commitment in fighting corruption and says only “an effective and genuine corruption fight can curb the vice in Malawi.”
CCJP is demanding that the office of President desists from making public political statements on the food procurement scandal at Malawi Police in order to avert politically influenced Anit Corruption Bureau ( ACB) in the diligent conclusion of the case.
In a statement signed by the body’s acting national director, Boniface Chibwana, CCJP observes that the conduct of the country’s graft busting body—ACB —is somehow halfhearted and compromised to win the confidence and support of the people of Malawi in the fight against corruption.
“Such a purported casual approach has led the ACB to losing winnable cases thereby letting corruption flourish unabated in the country while public resources go down the drain,” reads the statement in part.
Adds the statement: “Essentially, this poses serious human rights challenges and threats to a majority of citizens most of whom are reeling in abject poverty. By implication, the government, including the office of the Republican President – as a primary duty bearer on human rights protection and promotion – should be in the forefront in instituting and supporting efforts aimed at curbing corruption in Malawi.”
CCJP is; therefore, demanding for a clear position of ACB on the President’s involvement, finalize investigation of other serious cases and call for transparency and accountability, among others.
“CCJP implores on all stakeholders to join hands in exposing and reporting corruption and demanding accountability from the ACB and the office of the President on the war against corruption.
“The silence, inaction, uncertainty and further procrastination of the ACB on the leaked investigations report smacks of the body’s complicity concerning corrupt acts in the report. It is in the interest of Malawians to see the logical due conclusion of this matter; further delays entail an affront to justice and the rule of law and more importantly a mockery of the people of Malawi from whom all legal and political authority of the State derives,” the statement further says.
I will be the most happiest person to see the good CCJP also recommending ACB to institute a commission of enquiry to the Catholic priests on the death of Albinos since one priest was mentioned to be among the people that killed MacDonald Masambuka
For a moment I had held Reyneck Matemba in high regard as a professional but on this one I have a heavy heart and I will say the Director is not helping the country. Yes the report was leaked and ACB for a fact has never disputed the veracity of the contents in there. However, for ACB to take a step and belabour investigating the leak and publicising such an administrative step with the hope of wanting to be seen to be fighting graft is a triviality. The real task is to complete investigating the allegations and findings in the… Read more »
The leaked report shows that even those against the government are corrupt because some parts of the report were doctored and that could only have happened if someone was paid money to smear Mutharika. By the way, what has CCJP done about the priest who killed an albino?
Why go after the leaker and not after the stealer?
Many more leaks that you were hiding are on the way, just wait. You will be exposed big time this year.
You and your masters are master jokers.
We are seeing you and you will regret in your life.
Head of state compromised, the cabinet compromised, parliament compromised, OPC compromised, senior government officials all compromised, Law Enforcement Agencies all compromised, judges all compromised, CSO leaders all compromised. Who should Malawians turn to for justice. CCJP you are wasting your time addressing your petition to OPC or ACB……..they are all compromised. The good thing is that Malawi is a democratic state therefore the people shall govern. Unfortunately, until ordinary Malawians understand their power it will be difficult to root out corruption especially that we have a significant number of greedy people amongst us; it’s all for themselves.
Bwana wa ACB ndiyeno mbava yayikulu
Its difficult for ACB to act because it is a political branch of DPP!! ACB is almost another DPP political office…………………………………… and they can’t refute that!! Cry my beloved country and God have mercy with us…………..!! Does APM have any good morals? This guy is evil to the word!!
This ACB Director is Part of the System he is part and parcel of the scandal hence taking a causal approach..
In fact the ROT itself is this ACB. It deliberately makes all the efforts to botch obvious winnable cases just to exonerate their employers thieves. MAIZEGATE is just one example in question.
I’m sure even where live CCTV footage would show money literally exchanging hands between crooked Mwenyes and their DPP paymasters this ACB will still put a positive legal spin to it ‘it:s not corruption, evidence is circumstantial’ just to LOOSE the case!
SHAME!!!