CCJP says ACB conduct ‘halfhearted and compromised’ in fighting corruption in Malawi

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), a governance arm of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has further condemned government’s commitment in fighting corruption and says only “an effective and genuine corruption fight can curb the vice in Malawi.”

CCJP is demanding that the office of President desists from making public political statements on the food procurement scandal at Malawi Police in order to avert politically influenced Anit Corruption Bureau ( ACB) in the diligent conclusion of the case.

In a statement signed by the body’s acting national director, Boniface Chibwana, CCJP observes that the conduct of the country’s graft busting body—ACB —is somehow halfhearted and compromised to win the confidence and support of the people of Malawi in the fight against corruption.

“Such a purported casual approach has led the ACB to losing winnable cases thereby letting corruption flourish unabated in the country while public resources go down the drain,” reads the statement in part.

Adds the statement: “Essentially, this poses serious human rights challenges and threats to a majority of citizens most of whom are reeling in abject poverty. By implication, the government, including the office of the Republican President – as a primary duty bearer on human rights protection and promotion – should be in the forefront in instituting and supporting efforts aimed at curbing corruption in Malawi.”

CCJP is; therefore, demanding for a clear position of ACB on the President’s involvement, finalize investigation of other serious cases and call for transparency and accountability, among others.

“CCJP implores on all stakeholders to join hands in exposing and reporting corruption and demanding accountability from the ACB and the office of the President on the war against corruption.

“The silence, inaction, uncertainty and further procrastination of the ACB on the leaked investigations report smacks of the body’s complicity concerning corrupt acts in the report. It is in the interest of Malawians to see the logical due conclusion of this matter; further delays entail an affront to justice and the rule of law and more importantly a mockery of the people of Malawi from whom all legal and political authority of the State derives,” the statement further says.

