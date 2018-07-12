No party colours during voter registration process

As Mchinji is in the second phase of registration,Senior chief Mlonyeni has advised his subjects not to put on party colors when going to register their names during voter registration from 13th to 26th July.

Speaking during a voter registration sensitization meeting organised by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) with people in his area, T/A Mlonyeni said chiefs should let their people know that it is a crime to put on party colors when going to register even on poling day.

”Some people do not know that putting on party colors during registration and voting is an offence hence need for you chiefs to tell your people so as to avoid being arrested,”warned senior chief Mlonyeni.

Speaking during the same function MEC Commissioner Linda Kunje said chiefs should also know that they are not supposed to force their people to go and register if they do not want to register as doing so is also an offence.

”We have heard that in the first phase of registration some chiefs were forcing their people to go and register by telling them that if they wont go and register they will be fined which is not the case,”said commissioner Kunje

Conquering with what commissioner Kunje said ,senior chief Mlonyeni said,the chiefs should know that if they do what is said the law will work on them

He further reminded his subjects that no one is above the law.

”Remember that this is not a local issue and if you will be found fining someone who chose not go to register you will be summoned and some of you will lose your chieftainship position while serving at Maula Prison,”he warned them.

He therefore urged his subjects to go and register in large numbers.

