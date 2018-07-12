Political parties in for 100% voter registration in Ntchisi 

As the second phase of voter registration exercise is expected to start on 13th July, 2018, leaders from different political parties in Ntchisi are optimistic that most of their subjects will register to vote in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

The political party leaders in the district pointed out that they do not want the repetition of what happened in other districts which were in the first phase of voter registration exercise where they have registered a few number of people than expected.

They were of the view that, if they don’t take the message to their subjects then they are in for a loss.

“We have been spreading the word about the exercise and we are still making efforts to reach out to many and we believe that almost every person who is eligible to vote will register to vote in the forthcoming tripartite elections,” said Nickson Chiunda, United Democratic Front (UDF) governor for Ntchisi South constituency.

Concurring with Chiunda is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaign director for Ntchisi South constituency, Joyce Ganizani Tumbwe who said the district will set an example of patriotism by registering almost everyone who is eligible to vote.

According to Tumbwe, the district did well during the national registration exercise for national identication program (Nzika) as many people registered and the same approach has been enforced in the voter registration exercise.

“We are conducting meetings regularly where we are educating the people on the importance of voting hence encouraging them to register their names so that they should vote come May, 2019,” said Tumbwe.

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) is currently conducting meetings with Constituency Multiparty Political Liaison Committees (MPLC) in the district with the aim of encouraging them to spread the word to their subjects.

Constituency MPLC are a grouping of leaders of different positions from different political parties whose aim is to bring peace and unity among political parties.

NICE assistant Civic Education Officer Mercy Kazembe said 100% voter registration in the district is possible.

“So far, we have conducted meetings with different stakeholders including political parties, secondary school students and their teachers as well as traditional leaders and we are still spreading the word so we believe that many people will take part in the exercise,” said Kazembe.

The grouping has since applauded NICE Trust for engaging people on the ground concerning the exercise.

They pointed out that unlike in the past where different organisations were conducting civic education in readiness for the registration exercise the case is different this time around.

