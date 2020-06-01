Cdedi slams political violence ahead of Malawi fresh elections

Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi) has condemned political violence and challenged President Peter Mutharika to rise above ‘petty partisan politics’ to push for law enforcers to deal with perpetrators pf violence ahead of the fresh presidential election.

Cdedi executive director Sylvester Namiwa, in a statement, also urges Mutharika to desist from making ‘careless and insensitive’ remarks by shifting the blame to the opposition parties as the source of the violence in some parts of the country.

Namiwa, a former State House Press Officer, expresses concern that Mutharika’s silence in the recent developments happening in the country has been ‘so deafening’such that it can easily be interpreted that he is endorsing the violence.

“Cdedi, therefore, will not hesitate to join some sectors of society that have described the President as an absent leader, or indeed as someone who is sleeping while on duty. The President’s conduct poses a threat to national unity, peace, law and order. We are calling upon him to wake up and steer the ship to safety before it wrecks,” says Namiwa in the statement.

“We are calling upon President Mutharika to rise up to the occasion by among many others tame his notorious DPP cadets, desist from making careless and insensitive remarks and let free the police to carry out its constitutional mandate to protect lives and property of Malawians in order to bring sanity in the country, which is slowly, but surely degenerating into total chaotic nation,” he adds.

Namiwa is also challenging the youth to desist from being used as perpetrators of politically-sponsored violence, warning that time shall come when they shall be held accountable for their actions personally.

“Perpetuators of politically sponsored violence ought to be reminded that the advent of the advanced technology means readily available evidence that can be used in a court of law, hence the need for them to think twice before accepting to be used by greedy and failed politicians to cause unnecessary havoc and unrest in the country,” he warns.

Namiwa has also faulted the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for remaning silent as the rate at which violence is occurring continues to rise each passing day.

He says MEC’s conduct is disturbing and regrettable.

