CDH Investment Bank Commits US$120,000 to Support LUANAR Development

CDH Investment Bank has committed US$120,000 to support Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) over the next three years, targeting student scholarships, eco-forestry and tourism development, as well as solar energy infrastructure projects.

The funding follows three years of collaboration between the bank and the university, during which CDH provided US$30,000 in support for various developmental initiatives.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at LUANAR campus, CDH Investment Bank Chief Business Development Officer Jamal Kamoto said the bank was encouraged by how the previous funds were utilised, prompting the decision to significantly increase the support.

“We were satisfied with the implementation of the funds over the past three years. When we sat down to review the partnership, we agreed that there is still more we can do together to improve LUANAR and also support students studying here,” Kamoto said.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kaunda welcomed the gesture, describing it as timely and critical to the university’s long-term sustainability goals.

He said the funding would help LUANAR advance its eco-tourism initiatives and strengthen its innovation and endowment programmes.

“We have been aspiring to make our institution financially sustainable, especially in the innovation phase, so that we do not run out of resources to support new ideas. CDH Bank has committed to help us in that direction,” Kaunda said.

He added that the partnership would also promote talent development among students, enabling them to pursue their ambitions and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The solar energy infrastructure project, he said, will also support the university’s efforts to reduce energy costs and promote environmentally friendly solutions.

