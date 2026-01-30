Private Sector Veteran Simon Itaye Joins Cabinet in Mutharika Reshuffle

President Peter Mutharika has reshuffled his Cabinet, appointing seasoned financial expert Simon Itaye as Minister of Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism, in a move that brings private sector experience into one of government’s most critical economic portfolios.

Itaye replaces George Partridge, who was recently appointed Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, prompting the vacancy in the ministry.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Itaye is a highly experienced financial specialist and business strategist with more than 35 years’ experience in the private sector, covering strategic management, product development, corporate leadership and international trade.

He spent two decades as Managing Director of Nampak Malawi Limited, from 1998 to 2018, where he led one of Malawi’s largest manufacturing companies specialising in paper-based packaging products. Under his leadership, Nampak became a key player in Malawi’s industrial sector, supplying packaging solutions to major local and regional companies.

After retiring from Nampak, Itaye transitioned into consultancy, establishing Gesi Consultancy Services in Blantyre, where he has been offering advisory services in financial management, treasury, investment and corporate strategy.

His professional career began in auditing, with early roles at Deloitte Malawi, as well as in import and export auditing, giving him deep exposure to both domestic and international business operations.

Academically, Itaye holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accountancy, is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), and has a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from the University of Malawi and Thames Valley University in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet reshuffle has also seen Alfred Gangata moved from the Ministry of Natural Resources to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, while Patricia Wiskes has been transferred from Youth, Sports and Culture to take over the Natural Resources portfolio.

The changes were announced in a statement issued by Chief Secretary to the Government, Justin Saidi.

The reshuffle comes at a time when government is under pressure to stimulate industrial growth, revive manufacturing, boost exports and attract investment, making Itaye’s appointment particularly significant.

With his strong private sector background, Itaye is expected to bring a business-oriented approach to the ministry, which plays a central role in driving economic recovery, trade competitiveness and job creation.

The moves signal President Mutharika’s intention to realign his Cabinet following Partridge’s transition to the central bank, while also injecting technical expertise into key economic sectors.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :