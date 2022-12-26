CDH Investment Bank sponsors K2m towards Darts Association’s end of year national championship 

In recognition of positive strides that Malawi darts has achieved over the years at international regional level, CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has injected K2 million towards the hosting of end of year national championship — the Darts Association of Malawi (DAM Cup).

Presenting the sponsorship on Thursday, CDHIB’s Corporate Banking Manager, Jamal Kamoto said this is part of the Bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) in which they assist towards recreation such as sports, health, education, the environment and other social needs.

“We have assisted darts before because we consider it as a sociable sport that brings together like minds in a camaraderie spirit,” he said. “On top of that, darts has raised the Malawi flag high at international level.

“They participate in international regional tournaments with success — bringing back medals and have ably hosted international tournaments to the satisfaction of the international governing body.

“So, in celebration of our 10th anniversary, we decided to cement our partnership with Darts Association of Malawi for their end of the year championship in which the best are considered to represent Malawi at international level.

“This support — as has been in the past — is our appreciation that the darts fraternity has made us proud at international level and the sport needs our assistance at local level to make it stronger,” he said.

In his vote of thanks, DAM general secretary, Chikondi Kachinjira said they were proud to celebrate CDHIB’s 10th anniversary having been in partnership for a long time.

“Through your effort, you have been able to innovate us to encourage youths and ladies to join the sport,” he said. “We have the plans to motivate more youths and ladies because we realise we have many veterans who can ably train them.

“This is indeed a sociable sport and that means we have to be sociable enough by inspiring more players to join us and it is through tournaments like the DAM Cup that can unearth more talent.”

Kachinjira added that the sponsorship is not just for the sport darts but for all Malawians as it grooms players to represent the country at international level and going forward, they intend to build a stronger relationship with CDHIB and other corporate partners to reach out to more youths.

In celebrating the 10th anniversary, CDHIB — which opened for business on April 2, 2012 — has made several CSR initiatives that include donating K16.9 million to Mary’s Meals towards construction of a kitchen and learners feeding block at Mbinda Primary School in Blantyre.

It also invested K15 million for the construction of a school block at Dzama in Lilongwe — a project being undertaken by University of Caroline

CDHIB has before contributed a lot to support the country’s education development efforts in a variety of ways over the past 10 years — ranging from provision of learning materials, infrastructure, financial support to less privileged students through their institutions of learning.

The Bank first rolled out as Continental Discount House Limited in August 1998 operating in the financial sector for 14 years before converting to CDH Investment Bank.

The bank is celebrating the 10th anniversary of providing banking services under the theme ‘creating value’ having grown through leaps and bounds in its positive contribution to the growth of many individuals, organizations and communities — and ultimately the nation.