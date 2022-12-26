Green Belt blows funds on witch-hunt allowances as Board Chair grabs vehicle, usurp CEO powers

Green Belt Authority (GBA) continues to leak public resources as the Board Chairman Wester Kosamu is now dictating allowance rates, grabbed the Authority vehicle he is not entitled to and has fired people he does not like and hired those he likes.

Kosamu has refused to respond, but in public adverts placed in various local media, we can confirm that he is using a personal email to receive job applications – a highly bizarre occurrence and unheard of in corporate governance, as nobody can verify who has applied for the job.

Kosamu on 6th November 2022 got from the GBA a Toyota Hilux registration number MG971AK which is used as a utility vehicle and by 20th December, 2022 the vehicle, which he is not entitled to, has not been returned to the GBA.

But Kosamu powers are well beyond the Board Authority, he is the Authority. He single handedly decide rates for special auditors he had sourced from various government departments and decided who to fire and hire.

Documents we have received show over K6 million was paid as allowances, fuel, which auditors pocketed for an audit of 15 people at Salima Sugar Factory, yet four days of allowances was claimed.

Kosamu was appointed by President Lazarus Chakwera to Chair the GBA and by October 1, 2022 most of the Board members who were appointed left and only one ex-officio from statutory corporations worked with the Chair to purge 28 staff members he thought were DPP cadets inappropriately recruited.

He then mobilized a personnel audit, and officials from Ministry of Justice, Agriculture, Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), Department of Human Resources and Ministry of Labour paying them K5 564 800.00 as allowances. They went to Salima Sugar factory to audit 15 guards only.

According to their official signed allowance sheet each received K280,000.00 for four days and K276,480.00 as fuel despite using Malawi Government vehicles fueled by their respective departments. The officials pocketed the money, essentially stealing from the public purse.

The personnel team audit was then to meet in Lilongwe at Wankulu Palace and a full night rate of K70,000 was paid to them adding another K630,000 to the bed ridden economy.

All officials are stationed at Capital Hill in Lilongwe, which is less than 2.4km to Wankulu Palace.

Officials from the GBA also shared K648 000.00 for four days.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!