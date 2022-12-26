Linda Kunje’s former Chauffeur  not fit for Presidential Pardon

Official driver of convicted former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) commissioner Linda Kunje who was jailed alongside his boss, who has been pardoned by President Chakwera will serve his full sentence in prison because he does not qualify to be pardoned, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has said.

Chakaka Nyirenda has disclosed in an interview with Nyasa Times that Kunje’s former chauffeur, Jonas Tewesa, is not subject to consideration for prison pardon.

Tewesa and Kunje were handed 18-month and 15-month prison sentences respectively for criminal negligence.

The two defiantly obstructed a President Chakwera motorcade, an act that is believed to have put the president and everyone else on the presidential convoy at risk of a great danger according to the law.

Both Kunje, who displayed some executive arrogance in her demeanour and her driver pleaded not guilty during plea taking in court and perpetually denying wrong doing but the court found them guilty in the end.

However, Kunje, however has been released from prison during the festive season following a routine presidential pardon on medical grounds while her accomplice, the driver who was acting under her orders remain in prison.

A cross section of society think the driver should also be pardoned as his crime was to obey his boss, Linda Kunje.

Ernest Mkuziwaduka of Manja township in Blantyre said: “For the sake of fairness and natural justice, the driver must also be pardoned. He committed that crime simply because he obeyed and listened to his boss’s orders and instructions.”

Jonathan Mbachi Kumwenda, a resident of Gulliver in Lilongwe said: “Kunje has been released on political grounds and connections because if the reason for her pardon is that she is sick then half of the prison would have been released because almost half the population is sick in prison.

“Let the driver be pardoned. He doesn’t have to suffer alone because he is poor and has no political connections. It is unfair, unjust and unreasonable.”

Kumwenda said it is an open secret that politicians when arrested and convicted, they fake illnesses so as to duck jail.

Commenting on why Tewesa was not pardoned too, Nyirenda said Kunje was pardoned solely based on her poor medical condition as she requires an urgent surgery.

He said the driver has not yet met the conditions as set out in the pardon guidelines and, therefore, he has not yet been considered for pardon.

