Fresh UNILIA graduate wins MK23m in PremierBet aviator

Fresh from graduating in Education Studies at University of Livingstonia (UNILIA)-Mzuzu campus, 27 year old Foster Shaba won MK23.4 million in PremierBet’s aviator game, effectively becoming an overnight millionaire and the first biggest winner in aviator game in the Northern Region.

Shaba, who placed multiple stakes amounting to MK70,000, said he used the money he won from football betting to play the aviator game.

He has since vowed not to stop gambling.

“In my multiple stakes, I used MK2000 and then another MK2000 before using MK1000 to win this huge money .

“I will invest the money into business which I am yet to identify but my message to the public is let us not use aviator as a source of income.

“This is only a game and using it as a business or source of income is not good at all,” Shaba said.

PremierBet Commercial Manager for the Northern Region, Mirko Lukic, said he is happy to see someone become the first biggest aviator winner from the north.

“This is a welcome development. Recently, we have had big winners coming from southern and central regions and today, having one from Mzuzu, it makes us proud.

“For those doubting PremierBet aviator winnings, take Shaba as a living example. We are urging more people to play aviator with premier bet,” Lukic said.

Last week alone, PremierBet paid over MK120 million to two Blantyre based people who won MK90 million and MK30 million, respectively.

Aviator game was introduced in the country in March this year and since then, millions have been paid out to scores of winners.

PremierBet is the largest employer in the sports betting industry in Malawi, with over 5000 employees and over 2000 agents trading on behalf of the firm.

The company opened its doors in Malawi seven years ago.

