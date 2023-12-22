CDHIB sponsors K5m towards national darts finals scheduled for Lilongwe 

For the 4th year running CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) is sponsoring the annual national darts finals and for the 2023 event, scheduled for Lilongwe, the bank is supporting with an investment of K5 million.

The sponsorship was presented on Wednesday in Blantyre and in his remarks, CDHIB Chief Credit Officer, Sungani Mkandawire made special recognition of the devotion of Darts Association of Malawi (DAM) in promoting the sport; managing well its regulation and organizing a variety of competitions and tournaments, seminars, courses “and so much more to create more awareness for the sport and help it put Malawi on the map internationally”.

“We appreciate DAM’s efforts and are aware that the level of sponsorship the sporting discipline receives is low compared to other sports disciplines and felt compelled to assist the Association in achieving their objectives this year.

“CDH Investment Bank is pleased to support this initiative as our bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy aims to support the various sporting disciplines in the zeal to promote sportsmanship, health and teamwork.

“Darts is the game that has made Malawi proud on the international scene and we are glad to see that the sport is developing through the various competitions and activities the association conducts in the Southern, Eastern, Central and Northern region darts leagues.

“As we invest in the game, we trust that our sponsorship will result in growth and development of darts in Malawi. We would like to see darts sport being played at all levels from primary schools to universities which will result into a strong national team.

On their part, DAM general secretary, Preston Matanda said the sponsorship is a great encouragement and motivation to darts teams and it shows how committed CDHIB is to the sport considering the support the bank has provided in recent years.

“This sponsorship signals the Bank’s endorsement for the sport and we assure you that we will put the funds to good use to help develop darts from grassroots, and in the youth and women,” he said.

“By continuing to sponsor darts, it shows that you understand our goals as we endeavour to empower women and the youths for the sport to be very strong in order to favourably participate at international level as we have always done.

“We indeed strive to promote the sport at junior level — from primary and secondary schools up the the university level and it is through having good sponsorship for tournaments where the youths can display their skills.”

He thus appealed to other corporate institutions to emulate CDHIB’s gesture to support the sport.

DAM is also a member of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 and the most recent highlight of their activities was the hosting of AUSC Region 5 confederation games in August 2018 in Mangochi which was attended by teams from Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Association also hosted the CDH Investment Bank Cup in 2021 and has received annual sponsorship from CDH Investment Bank to host national tournaments since then.

