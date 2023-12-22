Undule applauds World Bank’s endorsement of budgetary support to Malawi

Celebrated Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has lauded World Bank’s endorsement of budgetary support and Malawi’s Development Initiatives, saying the package marks an important occasion in the country’s move towards economic reform and progress.

Mwakasungula, in a statement released on Thursday, said the gesture signals the global financial community’s renewed confidence in Malawi’s leadership and government.

“This support from the World Bank is not merely an injection of funds; it is an affirmation of improving of the sound fiscal and macroeconomic policies. The package is a reflective of the trust and belief in the current leadership and administration’s capacity to effectively manage the Malawi’s economy,” he wrote.

“Important to say, the impact of the World Bank’s position on Malawi’s future is profound. It tells a partnership that extends beyond financial support, fostering a collaborative environment where strategic policy-making and reforms are paving the way for sustained growth and prosperity.”

Mwakasungula further stated that the resumption of direct budgetary support to Malawi has renewed hope and optimism among Malawians that the country will eliminate the socio-economic challenges hindering development.

He said the confidence reinstated by the World Bank’s operation is not just in the country’s economic prospects, but also in its governance.

“It sends a positive signal to other international partners and investors regarding the improving, stability and potential of Malawi’s economy. It is also imperative to acknowledge the government’s role in winning back the confidence of international communities. The leadership’s commitment to improved transparency, accountability, and prudent economic management has been central to this achievement. This is a sign to the government’s dedication to improving the lives of all Malawians and steering the nation towards a more self-reliant future,” said Mwakasungula.

He added that the World Bank’s endorsement is an important step forward for Malawi as it highlights the importance of international cooperation in national development and underlines the significance of optimism and commitment at all levels of governance.

“As Malawi continues on its path of reform and development, this partnership stands as a cornerstone for future progress and gives hope for country ‘s socio-economic revival,” thus he concluded his statement.

