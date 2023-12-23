Airtel Africa registers its 150 millionth customer; Malawi at over 6.8 million 

Airtel Africa Plc, which has a presence in 14 countries primarily in East Central and West Africa, has registered its 150 millionth customer with Malawi at over 6.8 million as at half year ended June 30, 2023.

And going forward, the leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, is focused on further expansion, increased innovation, and continued investments to ensure a digitally empowered future for all.

A statement Airtel Africa’s Group CEO, Segun Ogunsanya thanks all customers and stakeholders “for their continued commitment and support in helping the company reach this milestone”.

“But as everyone knows, this is just the beginning of a journey that will see many more milestones in the coming years,” he said. “Airtel Africa is very proud to give millions of people access to reliable and high-quality digital and mobile money services, often for the first time.

“Led by the purpose of transforming lives, connecting 150 million customers is a significant milestone that underscores the company’s commitment to enriching the lives of its customers.

The growth reflects Airtel Africa’s commitment to reaching more people, with more services, in more places than ever before. By bringing mobile banking, data, and telecoms to underserved communities across sub-Saharan Africa, Airtel Africa is driving financial and digital inclusion and helping to unlock the potential of people, businesses, and societies.”

He further pledged that in response to the increased demand for accessible and affordable services, Airtel Africa is “continuing to expand its network and invest in the future through fiber and 5G.

“This is supported by new, best-in-class digital products, services, and content.”

The over 6.8 million customers for Malawi as of June 2023 represented a growth of 5.8% while mobile data customers was at 2.5 million — a growth of 14.7%.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

Early this month, Airtel Africa launched Nxtra by Airtel — a new data centre business that is founded on a commitment to meet the continent’s growing needs for trusted, and sustainable data centre capacity and to serve the fast-growing African digital economy.

Nxtra by Airtel aims to build one of the largest network of data centres in Africa with high-capacity data centres in major cities located strategically across Airtel Africa’s footprint, complementing its existing edge sites.

Nxtra’s ambition will allow it to serve the growing needs of African enterprises and its data centre infrastructure will be designed to host the next generation of computing, while providing multi-MW capacity in a phased manner.

These facilities will meet stringent global security requirements and meet ‘five nines’ availability and coupled with Airtel Africa’s extensive fibre footprint, Nxtra offers secure and scalable integrated solutions to global hyper-scalers, large African enterprises, startups, SMEs and governments.

Through locally available data centre capacity, speed to access digital services will improve and the cost of managing data will be reduced — thus helping power increased innovation, while supporting a new generation of African tech talent.

Furthermore, Nxtra is enabling customers meet data sovereignty requirements while at the same time enabling more local cloud services to be offered in the countries where Airtel Africa operates.

