CfSC demands inclusive, true and practical 2023-2024 national budget

Centre for Social Concern (CfSC) has demanded that the 2023-2024 national budget should be inclusive, true and practical.

The demand comes ahead of the presentation of the 2023-2024 National Budget in Parliament by the Minister of Finance.

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe, CfSC Executive Director, Father Dr. James Ngahy said the country needs a budget that is going to uplift the life of every Malawian.

“We cannot remain at the same stage. The budget should be very true and realistic for and to the citizens of Malawi most of whom are living in abject poverty,” he said.

Father Ngahy said his organization proposes that the forthcoming budget should aim at path-finding possibility of raising the standard of living of the citizens of Malawi. Adding that it implies that the budget has to be inclusive and comprehensive in order to spur social and economic growth.

He observed that rhetoric, unrealistic and unpragmatic budget gives absolutely no room to standardizing the life of the citizens.

The forthcoming budget should not benefit the already few favoured citizens and not a 50-50 but it should embrace all.

Father Ngahy expressed hope that coming budget will address the social and economic challenges the country is facing such as high cost of living, food insecurity, limited access to essential services including water and sanitation.

Therefore, he said, the 2023/24 must be designed to set Malawi on the trajectory towards the achievement of the nation’s aspirations towards 2063, it must accelerate towards wealth creation, job creation and food security.

He said his organization expects that the 2023/24 financial plan must be developed to continue fulfilling the campaign promises that the Tonse Administration made when it was ushered into government in 2020.

All in all, Father Ngahy said Malawians are looking forward to Members of Parliament to demand an inclusive budget that will be implemented to spur economic growth, reduce poverty levels to enable the country achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Malawi 2063 agenda.

