Lesotho hold Flames in friendly match

Malawi National Football Team the Flames continue to struggle with lightweights after they were held to a one-all draw by Lesotho at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday in a friendly match.

The hosts created many chances as early as the first minute, but had to wait until the 24th minute to break the deadline.

Blue Eagles forward Micium Mhone scored to give false hopes to the home fans when he poked home a pass from Bullets left winger Alick Lungu.

However, Lesotho approached the second half with killer instincts. They managed to contain the Flames which forced Miracle Gabeya to handle in the penalty.

Referee Newton Nyirenda did not hesitate to awarded what has been described as a contentious penalty from which the visitors equalised through

substitute Jane Thabantso in the 74th minute.

Flames coach recalled Blue Eagles goalkeeper Brighton Munthali, who lost his position after losing his first team position at his former club Silver Strikers.

Stanley Sanudi, Gabeya, Lawrence Chaziya and Dan Chimbalanga completed the back four with Chimwemwe Idana, Charles Petro, Christopher Kumwembe, Alick Lungu and Mhone operating in the midfield with Mphatso Kamanga as a lone striker.

But the Romanian coach made several changes in the second half with seasoned campaigner Chiukepo Msowoya for Kumwembe, Idana for Gilbert Chirwa, goalkeeper Clever Nkungula for Munthali.

In a post-match interview, Marinica applauded his charges, saying they showed character.

He said: “The match was good for us. For 60 minutes we played well, but after that we struggled. This is what I said that the players lack match fitness. But overall, we should look at a positive side. We created a lot of chances and we scored. On their equaliser, I don’t think that it was a penalty. But such is life.”

Lesotho coach Vaselin Jelusic said the result did not matter to them.

“What is important is our preparations for Afcon against Zambia. But Malawi is a good team. They had many chances during the match. But in the second half, we were a better team. I am satisfied with the results,” he said.

Malawi used to match to prepare for Afcon qualifier against Egypt on between March 20 and 28 home and away legs.

