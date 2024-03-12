CFTC advises traders to disclose terms and conditions

The Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) says traders must disclose terms and conditions otherwise their agreements with consumers cannot stand.



In a statement announcing this years’ World Consumer Rights Day celebrations, CFTC Executive Director Lloyds Nkhoma says the Commission will celebrate the day on 14th March in Kasungu under the theme Terms and Conditions, Traders’ Obligations.

“In choosing the theme, the Commission has been motivated by the increasing number of complaints regarding unfair and unreasonable terms and conditions; lack of their disclosure by traders; and unilateral waver of the terms and conditions without the consent of consumer thereby rendering the agreements void. Such conducts have been mostly rampant in contract farming, energy sector and financial services sector including insurance, banking and microfinance,” said Nkhoma.

Nkhoma added that terms and conditions must be well understood by both parties and that they must be written in plain and understandable language.

He pointed out that terms and conditions which are unfair, unconscionable, inequitable, oppressive or unreasonable to consumers have no effect on the contracts.

According to the statement, this week, CFTC will conduct a number of activities aimed at raising awareness about consumer rights specifically on terms and conditions. The activities will include market inspections, consumer surgeries, road shows and radio programmes.

Traditionally, World Consumer Rights Day falls on 15th March every year and is an annual occasion for celebration and solidarity within the international consumer movement. The day is observed by promoting the basic rights of all consumers and demanding that they are respected and protected.

