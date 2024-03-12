JICA president Tanaka Akihiko visits Malawi, pledges continued support

The international president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), TANAKA Akihiko, last week visited Malawi to appreciate the impacts of the projects the Government of Malawi is implementing with financial and technical support from the agency.

Through JICA, the Government of Japan has been providing substantial financial and technical support to various development projects in Malawi.

In the transportation sector, notable projects include the reconstruction of the Lilongwe River Rridge which is almost done; the Bakili Muluzi Bridge, the reshaping of the M1 Road into a four-lane carriageway between Old Town Hall Roundabout and Old Town Market.

These roads have been improved to create a safe and reliable and affordable transport. The Japanese Government also funded the rehabilitation of the Kamuzu International Airport terminals.

In the energy sector, the Japanese Government financed the improvement of the electricity as reconstruction of the Old Town Substation Project for the improvement of substation in Lilongwe City.

Hence, during his tour to Malawi, JICA president Akihiko visited Mitundu to appreciate the work of the farmers under the MA SHEP.

JICA is providing training to farmers to improve and increasing the income by investing in the horticulture sector.

He then proceeded to Kabuthu Zone primary schools where Japan offers lessons to improve access to and quality of pre- primary education in the target area.

The Japanese Government has assisted Malawi in many ways considering the; Agriculture, Education, Transport, Water, Natural Resources Management, Energy and Health, most of the projects are the Grant Aid.

In his remarks touring the projects, Akihiko expressed satisfaction with the impact the JICA-supported projects have on Malawians.

He pledged that his agency would continue providing support to the Government of Malawi to ensure it [the latter] successfully implements and transforms lives of Malawians.

JICA, in accordance with the development corporation charter, will work on human security and quality growth.

