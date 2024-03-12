Wovwe Irrigation Scheme rehab to improve productivity, food security – Chakwera

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has described the rehabilitation of the Wovwe Irrigation Scheme has a step towards addressing food insecurity in the Northern Region as well as the whole nation at large.

Chakwera made the sentiments after inspecting the scheme on Monday. The Malawi leader is currently in the Northern Region where he is carrying out a number of official engagements.

Before visiting Wovwe Irrigation Scheme, the President consoled survivors of the recent floods in Karonga before inspecting Karonga Water Project and Nthola Illola Irrigation Scheme and a rice factory.

And speaking to a crowd that had gathered at a Kambwe Relief Kamp, President Chakwera said he was satisfied with the rehabilitation works done on the scheme.

He said the rehabilitation of the scheme will help in increasing and improving productivity thereby reducing food insecurity, not only in Karonga, but the whole nation.

He appealed to relevant authorities to ensure that the facility is well taken care of to ensure that it lasts longer and benefits future generations.

