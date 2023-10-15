CFTC intensifies inspections on farm inputs

Following instances where some farm inputs were not indicating expiry dates or dates of manufacture — mostly on imported products — Competition & Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) & has intensified inspections on such products across the country.

CFTC’s public relations officer, Innocent Helema says so far “there has been an improvement in product labelling by seed and other input manufacturers in terms manufacture and expiry dates”.

“There were a few instances where we found inputs that had no expiry date or date of manufacture and these were on imported products.”

Another area of concern were reports of underweight inputs and through the inspections, CFTC assures the public that they did not find such incidences as was the case during previous engagements.

“Generally, traders that sell farm inputs are complying with the Competition and Fair Trading Act (CFTA) in terms of sale of expired products, issuance of receipts, display of prices and exclusion of liability,” Helema said.

“There has been a reduction in the prevalence of exclusive dealership arrangements especially for seed companies in that one trader is now able to sell inputs from different companies.”

On the way forward, said they “will enquire more or investigate on those products which we found to be lacking in terms of labelling”.

“We will continually be monitoring the market to ensure that there are no unfair trading practices or any anti-competitive trade practices being committed,” he assured.

