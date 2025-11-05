Chaima Draws the Line: Corrupt and Indisciplined Police Officers to Face Immediate and Severe Action

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Stain Chaima, has delivered a firm and uncompromising warning to police officers involved in roadside corruption, negligence, and unprofessional conduct, declaring that the Malawi Police Service will no longer shield those who choose to tarnish the uniform.

Speaking in Lilongwe during a strategic review meeting with traffic enforcement officers and regional operations commanders from across the country, Chaima made it clear that the era of protecting indisciplined officers is over. He stressed that police officers must uphold integrity and professionalism at all times—particularly while managing checkpoints and road safety operations.

Chaima singled out the rampant problem of officers who shamelessly demand or accept bribes from motorists—calling the behavior a direct betrayal of public trust and the values of the Police Service.

“Our duty is to maintain law, safety, and order on the road—not to hunt for money from innocent citizens,” he stated.

“We must discharge our duties professionally, transparently, and without bias. Any officer found engaging in corruption will face the full force of the law. No excuses. No protection.”

Chaima also condemned the widespread practice of officers chewing mchero and other intoxicating substances while on duty, stressing that such behavior compromises alertness, judgement, and discipline—ultimately putting lives at risk.

“We are custodians of public safety. Officers cannot present themselves as irresponsible individuals while wearing the national uniform. Indiscipline will not be tolerated,” he warned.

The meeting brought together over 160 officers representing all six policing regions of Malawi, focusing on strengthening professionalism, restoring discipline, and rebuilding public confidence—especially in road traffic enforcement, which has long suffered from allegations of corruption and abuse of authority.

Chaima’s message was direct and unmistakable: Either serve the nation with integrity—or be removed and dealt with according to the law.

