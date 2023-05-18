Chakaka Nyirenda says govt still pushing to recover K8bn from National Bus Services

Malawi’s top legal advisor, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, has disclosed that the government is working hard to recover over K8 billion the National Bus Services Limited reportedly benefitted from state-owned bus depots across the country.

Nyirenda made the sentiments after the High Court in Lilongwe adjourned hearing of the case as the AG is on an international trip.

Earlier, the state paraded three witnesses in the case with the latest one a state-owned liquidator for shire bus line services Hastings Bofomo Nyirenda.

Bofomo Nyirenda told the court that the process of transferring assets to National Bus Services Limited was unlawful, citing failure to involve a liquidator, which is a requirement by the Public Private Partnership Commission.

He added that the process, which was done around 2018 and was done under political powers.

In his remarks outside the court, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said the state will move the courts for the said amounts to be recovered.

But one of the defence lawyers, John Kalampa, maintained that the process was legal.

National Bus Services is owned by Mulli Brothers Limited, which wielded a lot of power during the administration of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

