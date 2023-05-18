USAID, Bureau for Global Health salute Kabudula Community Hospital’s delivery of health services

Positive changes appear to be taking place in some state-controlled agencies in the country, albeit gradually. A notable example is the Electricity Generation Company of Malawi (EGENCO), which has achieved the remarkable feat of providing stable electricity for nearly two months now, thereby resolving the longstanding problem of frequent power cuts.

This development, though seemingly surreal, is the current reality and signifies a significant improvement in the country’s power supply.

In addition to the positive developments at EGENCO, there is also something noteworthy happening in a less prominent location at the rural government-controlled Kabudula Community Hospital, located on the outskirt of the capital Lilongwe.

The hospital has received high ratings from Dr. Atul Gawande, Assistant Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for Global Health, and Melissa Jones, Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Global Health who visited the facility recently.

During their visit, Kabudula Community Hospital in-charge, Dr. Mackson Zephaniah, and members of management warmly welcomed the officials and gave them a comprehensive tour of the facility and a brief of the hospital’s operations.

The hospital’s in-charge took the opportunity to discuss the challenges faced by the hospital. He emphasized the urgent need for essential equipment such as Haematology and Chemistry analyzers to enhance diagnostic capabilities. He also highlighted the high neonatal and perinatal mortality rates and stressed the importance of establishing a dedicated Nursery unit.

Additionally, he mentioned the increased number of road traffic accidents due to a newly constructed Kasiya-Santhe modern tarmac road, which necessitates the establishment of an emergency department.

Dr. Zephaniah also advocated for a High Dependency Unit to care for critically ill patients and the need for a reliable backup power system in case of blackouts

The challenges notwithstanding, the visitors Dr. Gawande and Ms. Jones expressed their admiration for the hospital’s leadership and the dedicated team of healthcare professionals commending their tireless efforts in providing improved health services to the local community despite the challenges faced.

Recognizing the significance of Kabudula Community Hospital as a vital healthcare provider and the significance of collaboration between international organizations, government bodies, and local communities in achieving sustainable improvements in healthcare, the officials pledged their commitment to supporting the enhancement of health services not only to Kabudula but also in other community hospitals across the country.

In response to the officials’ visit, Dr. Wilson Ching’ani, the Director of Health and Social Services for Lilongwe, praised the efforts of USAID in improving healthcare services in the region.

The Director also acknowledged the valuable role played by Kabudula Community Hospital in delivering enhanced healthcare to the community and applauded their dedication to providing comprehensive care.

