Chakawera to explore energy opportunities at SADC summit

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has disclosed that he will take advantage of the SADC and BRICS Summits to explore opportunities in the energy sector in view of Angola’s competence as the second largest oil producing country in sub-Saharan Africa and member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Chakwera, who wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning, said he had also lined up a bilateral meeting with the Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço on Friday.

“Another significant aspect under discussion is how we should consolidate peace and security and constitutionalism in SADC to grow individual economies through effective regional integration. Today, we will also witness the handover of the leadership mantle from outgoing Chairman His Excellency Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo to President of the Republic of Angola His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço,” he said.

President Chakwera disclosed that the summit, which will be guided by the theme: “Human and Financial Capital: Key Factors for Sustainable Industrialization in the SADC Region”, it will seek to build on the positives and address bottlenecks being encountered in implementing the strategic vision reflected in SADC Agenda 2050, Regional Indicative Strategic Plan 2020-2030, Regional Infrastructure Development Director Plan as well as the SADC Strategy and Industrialization Roadmap 2017-2063.

Speaking before departure at the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Chakwera said the SADC summit is an opportune moment to assert Malawi’s development aspirations within the region and widen our economic prospects through meaningful regional integration and cooperation.

He said he would, therefore, head to Angola to align with fellow SADC leaders on how best they can use human and financial capital to drive sustainable industrialisation within the bloc.

“The thematic thrust of this year’s summit mirrors our Malawi Vision 2063 especially under Enabler #5 which positions our workforce, especially the youth, as a pivotal component for economic transformation when we invest in them appropriately. The discussions will also consolidate peace and security, and democracy in the region,” he said.

“As for the BRICS summit, we will champion our cause with emerging and fellow developing markets through multilateral cooperation to rebalance the world’s economic and political tectonics and make the global system conducive for inclusive growth. I also expect to engage two BRICS key members, China and India, on easing our debt repayment schedule,” he added.

